Gamehost (TSE:GH) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.44

Shares of Gamehost Inc (TSE:GH) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.44 and traded as high as $9.07. Gamehost shares last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 7,632 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.43. The firm has a market cap of $221.45 million and a PE ratio of 13.98.

Gamehost (TSE:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$17.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Gamehost Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. Gamehost’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.81%.

About Gamehost (TSE:GH)

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

