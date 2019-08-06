Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06, Morningstar.com reports. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 38.97% and a negative net margin of 73.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 million.
GAIA stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.25. 24,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,157. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.20. Gaia has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $21.65.
Several research firms recently commented on GAIA. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.92.
Gaia Company Profile
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.
