G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect G1 Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect G1 Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.42. 2,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,882. The company has a market capitalization of $883.92 million, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.80. G1 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $69.57.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GTHX. Zacks Investment Research lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. G1 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.43.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.