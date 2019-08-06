Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 20.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%.

Shares of FLGT traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,425. Fulgent Genetics has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $8.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 11.33. The firm has a market cap of $142.56 million, a P/E ratio of -51.18 and a beta of 1.47.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLGT. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulgent Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.68.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

