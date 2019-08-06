FSI Group LLC Raises Position in THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH NV (NASDAQ:TBRG)

FSI Group LLC increased its holdings in THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH NV (NASDAQ:TBRG) by 101.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH accounts for approximately 2.5% of FSI Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. FSI Group LLC’s holdings in THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH by 81.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,824,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,613,000 after buying an additional 818,774 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH by 53.7% in the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,349,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,760,000 after buying an additional 471,226 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH by 154.5% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,230,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after buying an additional 746,700 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH by 266.7% in the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH in the second quarter worth $651,000. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TBRG opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26. THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH NV has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.99 million and a P/E ratio of -84.29.

THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH (NASDAQ:TBRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts expect that THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH NV will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TBRG shares. William Blair started coverage on THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH Company Profile

Thunder Bridge Acquisition, Ltd. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

