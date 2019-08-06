FSI Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

FSI Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 93.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,229 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 405,286 shares during the quarter. Republic First Bancorp accounts for about 0.2% of FSI Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. FSI Group LLC’s holdings in Republic First Bancorp were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 160,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 663.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 33.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 9,368 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on FRBK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

In other Republic First Bancorp news, Director Harry Madonna bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 698,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,288.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have bought 17,900 shares of company stock valued at $89,886 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRBK opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.55 million, a P/E ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.71.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $26.40 million during the quarter.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

