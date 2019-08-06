Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their market perform rating on shares of Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$9.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.50 to C$11.65 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

FRU opened at C$8.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $959.51 million and a P/E ratio of 405.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.26. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$7.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.35.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$35.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freehold Royalties will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,625.00%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

