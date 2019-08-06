Franks International (NYSE:FI) Issues Earnings Results

Franks International (NYSE:FI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $155.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.60 million. Franks International had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE FI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,824. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Franks International has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $9.75.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $1,013,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,765,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,480,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 103,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $603,394.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,998,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,513,102.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 337,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,305 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franks International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franks International by 30.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Franks International during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Franks International during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Franks International by 317.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 12,431 shares during the period. 38.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.49 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franks International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.94.

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

