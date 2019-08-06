Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSB. Compass Point downgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Franklin Financial Network from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Get Franklin Financial Network alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Financial Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,920,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,645,000 after purchasing an additional 53,245 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,822,000 after purchasing an additional 55,256 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Franklin Financial Network stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.94. 68,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Franklin Financial Network has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $41.50.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.40 million. Franklin Financial Network had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Financial Network will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Franklin Financial Network’s payout ratio is presently 5.90%.

About Franklin Financial Network

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.