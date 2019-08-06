Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Fortinet from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $80.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 71.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.27.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.38 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total transaction of $2,817,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,388,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,945,435.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $103,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,529.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,572 shares of company stock valued at $4,416,585 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth approximately $457,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter worth approximately $346,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 2.8% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 163,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,581,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter worth approximately $671,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 25.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

