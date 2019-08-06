Foresight Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,120 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Energy Fuels worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Energy Fuels by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,360,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,428,000 after purchasing an additional 439,628 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Energy Fuels by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 417,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Energy Fuels by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 55,580 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Energy Fuels by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 47,437 shares in the last quarter.

UUUU has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Noble Financial downgraded shares of Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

UUUU stock opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. Energy Fuels Inc has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $4.09.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.91 million.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

