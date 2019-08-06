Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Focus Graphite Inc (CVE:FMS)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.03. Focus Graphite shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 23,700 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 million and a P/E ratio of -4.17.

Focus Graphite Company Profile (CVE:FMS)

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Lac Knife graphite deposit that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 2,986.31 hectares located in the Côte-Nord region of Québec.

