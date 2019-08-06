Fluor Co. (NEW)’s (FLR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at KeyCorp

KeyCorp restated their hold rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fluor Co. (NEW)’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FLR. Citigroup cut their target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson cut their target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $62.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluor Co. (NEW) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.91.

Get Fluor Co. (NEW) alerts:

Shares of FLR stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.03. 291,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,937. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.07 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.04.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.19). Fluor Co. (NEW) had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.07%.

In related news, CEO Carlos M. Hernandez acquired 17,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.52 per share, with a total value of $501,869.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan L. Boeckmann acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.81 per share, for a total transaction of $476,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,222.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 51.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 34.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 133.2% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 3.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 50.8% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fluor Co. (NEW)

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.