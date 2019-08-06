Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FLO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $23.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.41. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.55.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,532,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,292,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,517,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,156,000 after acquiring an additional 279,339 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,872,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,245,000 after acquiring an additional 273,093 shares during the period. Finally, W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 515.0% during the 2nd quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 302,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 252,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

