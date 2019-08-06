Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.09

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.09 and last traded at $24.09, with a volume of 49559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.88.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLO. ValuEngine raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1,406.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 49,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24,825 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Company Profile (NYSE:FLO)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

