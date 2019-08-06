FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.53-11.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.625-2.675 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.FleetCor Technologies also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $3.00-3.10 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $302.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, GMP Securities reissued an average rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. FleetCor Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $262.93.

NYSE FLT traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $269.24. 484,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,369. FleetCor Technologies has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $296.79. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $285.06.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.10. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $621.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

