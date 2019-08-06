Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Five Prime Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 425,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 23.8% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 85,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 1,929.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 456.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FPRX stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.23. 10,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,084. The company has a quick ratio of 10.41, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $183.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.58.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 683.89% and a negative return on equity of 54.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.