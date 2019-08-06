First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 1,660 Shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBDM. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000.

IBDM opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.88.

