Financial Review: Kiwibox.com (OTCMKTS:KIWB) versus Dropbox (OTCMKTS:DBX)

Kiwibox.com (OTCMKTS:KIWB) and Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.9% of Dropbox shares are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Dropbox shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Kiwibox.com has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dropbox has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Kiwibox.com and Dropbox, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiwibox.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Dropbox 0 2 6 0 2.75

Dropbox has a consensus price target of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 49.01%. Given Dropbox’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dropbox is more favorable than Kiwibox.com.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kiwibox.com and Dropbox’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiwibox.com $10,000.00 N/A -$4.88 million N/A N/A Dropbox $1.39 billion 7.35 -$484.90 million ($1.31) -16.65

Kiwibox.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dropbox.

Profitability

This table compares Kiwibox.com and Dropbox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiwibox.com N/A N/A N/A Dropbox -1.85% -3.50% -1.32%

Summary

Dropbox beats Kiwibox.com on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kiwibox.com Company Profile

Kiwibox.Com, Inc. owns and operates Kiwibox.com, a social networking Website. The company was formerly known as Magnitude Information Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Kiwibox.Com, Inc. in December 2009. Kiwibox.Com, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

