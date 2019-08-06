FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) vs. Blackhawk Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHWB) Head to Head Contrast

FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) and Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

FFBW has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackhawk Bancorp has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares FFBW and Blackhawk Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFBW 10.32% 2.02% 0.46% Blackhawk Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Blackhawk Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. FFBW does not pay a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FFBW and Blackhawk Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFBW $11.31 million 5.84 $1.06 million N/A N/A Blackhawk Bancorp $35.46 million 2.51 $6.20 million N/A N/A

Blackhawk Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than FFBW.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.9% of FFBW shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of FFBW shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for FFBW and Blackhawk Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFBW 0 0 0 0 N/A Blackhawk Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

FFBW beats Blackhawk Bancorp on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

FFBW Company Profile

FFBW, Inc. is the holding company of First Federal Bank of Wisconsin (the Bank). First Federal Bank of Wisconsin is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. The Bank’s business consists primarily of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in one-to four-family residential owner-occupied real estate loans, one-to four-family residential investor-owned real estate loans, multifamily loans and commercial real estate loans, and, to a lesser extent, commercial and industrial loans, commercial development loans and consumer loans. The Bank invests in various types of liquid assets, including the United States Treasury obligations, securities of various government-sponsored enterprises and municipal governments, deposits at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago. At March 31, 2017, the Bank had total deposits of 180.5 million. At March 31, 2017, the Bank had net loans of 165,697 thousand.

Blackhawk Bancorp Company Profile

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. provides banking solutions. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The bank's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases. The company offers consumer loans, including credit card loans, revolving credit plans, and automotive loans. The company offers commercial real estate loans for land development and on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential, or farm buildings in the United States; real estate-backed residential loans; and commercial loans collateralized by real estate properties. The company offers domestic and foreign commercial and industrial loans. The company offers loans for the purpose of financing agricultural production; loans which include planned and unplanned overdrafts, to governments in non-U.S. countries, to their official institutions, and to international and regional institutions. For 2017, the bank has an asset value of 720,622 USD. It has generated a net income of 6,200 USD in December 31, 2017. Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1881 and is based in Beloit, Wisconsin.

