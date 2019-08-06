FedoraCoin Price Tops $0.0000 (TIPS)

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 5th. FedoraCoin has a market cap of $485,923.00 and approximately $3,124.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FedoraCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, FedoraCoin has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.00818615 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00011382 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00011533 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000422 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00034109 BTC.

About FedoraCoin

FedoraCoin (TIPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FedoraCoin is www.tipsco.in . FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

FedoraCoin Coin Trading

FedoraCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FedoraCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FedoraCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

