Feathercoin Trading 11.9% Lower Over Last Week (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 6th. In the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $14,351.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu and QBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000148 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000131 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 246,534,440 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Upbit, Bittrex, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, BX Thailand, Cryptopia and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.