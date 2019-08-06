Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Ironvine Capital Partners LLC

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 100.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,668 shares during the period. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAST. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Fastenal by 101.2% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 100.0% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FAST stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.99. 3,102,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,621,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.68. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.45.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 14.74%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

FAST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $31.50 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.36.

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 9,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $588,640.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,906.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,104 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.13 per share, with a total value of $33,263.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

