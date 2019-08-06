Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Insider William J. Lansing Sells 16,000 Shares

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) insider William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.23, for a total transaction of $5,443,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,134,368.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE FICO traded up $5.89 on Tuesday, reaching $344.54. The company had a trading volume of 222,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,642. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.39 and a beta of 1.20. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $170.26 and a fifty-two week high of $371.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $331.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $314.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.88 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 63.47% and a net margin of 16.57%. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $310.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

