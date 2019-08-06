FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $253.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

FDS traded up $5.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.89. The stock had a trading volume of 243,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $287.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $188.31 and a 1 year high of $305.38.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.25 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 64.19% and a net margin of 23.30%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.24, for a total transaction of $328,806.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,655.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.60, for a total value of $7,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 542,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,900,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,314 shares of company stock valued at $21,474,848. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 30.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 23.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 138.3% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

