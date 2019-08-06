Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,934 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.3% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,165 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Facebook by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 71,224 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,746,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,160,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 80,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,535,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 17,284 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total transaction of $267,742.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,495.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.39, for a total transaction of $142,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,678,020.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 360,793 shares of company stock valued at $67,585,618. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.92.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.80. The company had a trading volume of 10,640,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,973,172. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.68. The stock has a market cap of $539.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.02 and a 52-week high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

