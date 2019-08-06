EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for EZCORP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.15. EZCORP posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EZCORP.

Get EZCORP alerts:

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $206.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.17 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EZPW shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of EZCORP in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EZPW traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.51. 10,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,465. The company has a market capitalization of $478.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.51. EZCORP has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZPW. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 393.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 866,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 690,645 shares during the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC bought a new stake in EZCORP in the first quarter worth about $2,568,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in EZCORP by 54.1% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 567,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 199,025 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EZCORP in the first quarter worth about $1,570,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in EZCORP by 8.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,018,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,118,000 after acquiring an additional 155,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EZCORP (EZPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.