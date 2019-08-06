Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given a $83.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) received a $83.00 price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.68% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.49 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.19.
Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $70.53. 748,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,568,608. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.65. The stock has a market cap of $303.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
In related news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $460,559.22. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 219,423 shares in the company, valued at $16,750,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 121,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $890,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 120,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after buying an additional 10,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.
