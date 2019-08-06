Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given a $83.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) received a $83.00 price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.49 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.19.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $70.53. 748,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,568,608. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.65. The stock has a market cap of $303.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $460,559.22. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 219,423 shares in the company, valued at $16,750,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 121,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $890,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 120,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after buying an additional 10,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

