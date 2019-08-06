Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $79.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.57.

EXPD traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.50. 990,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.74. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.90. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $62.90 and a one year high of $80.69.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 251,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,096,000 after acquiring an additional 10,096 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 16.6% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,829 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.0% in the first quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 17,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,532.6% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 71,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 67,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.0% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

