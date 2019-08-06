Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) will report $2.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.08 billion. Expeditors International of Washington reported sales of $1.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full-year sales of $8.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $8.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.59 billion to $9.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPD. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,625,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,482,000 after buying an additional 113,850 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $660,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.0% in the first quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 17,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $2.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.45. 61,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.90. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $62.90 and a 52-week high of $80.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.74.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

