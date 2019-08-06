Exosis Trading 22.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last seven days, Exosis has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00005100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Crex24 and Escodex. Exosis has a market cap of $145,525.00 and $35,619.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11,664.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.03 or 0.01963673 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.75 or 0.02921531 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.66 or 0.00820190 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.24 or 0.00782391 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00011401 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00052611 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.51 or 0.00570220 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00153426 BTC.

Exosis Profile

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 409,641 coins and its circulating supply is 244,641 coins. Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Exrates and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

