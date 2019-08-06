Excalibur Management Corp Purchases 2,973 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Excalibur Management Corp lifted its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,332 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 2.3% of Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1,871.4% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 570.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in CVS Health by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.48.

CVS Health stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,486,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,638,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $82.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

