Excalibur Management Corp Has $548,000 Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Excalibur Management Corp lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 22,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 134.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 24,725 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 69,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Chemical Bank increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.8% in the second quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 25,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $88.47. 121,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846,221. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. American Electric Power Company Inc has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $91.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.75. The stock has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.13.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 67.85%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.45.

In related news, insider Mark C. Mccullough sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $128,972.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,879.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $400,016.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,566,318.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,911. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

