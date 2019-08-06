Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Trading Down 6.9%

Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB)’s stock price was down 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.28 and last traded at $16.45, approximately 1,430,292 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 801,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EB shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Eventbrite to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.66.

In other Eventbrite news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 57,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $939,835.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew Dreskin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 19.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter worth about $3,040,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 1st quarter worth about $24,442,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

