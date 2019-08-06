Euroseas (ESEA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Euroseas to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 million. Euroseas had a negative return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 6.41%.

Get Euroseas alerts:

ESEA traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.54. 194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.83. Euroseas has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $3.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ESEA shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Euroseas in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.30 price target on shares of Euroseas in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euroseas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.