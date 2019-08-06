EuroDry (EDRY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 million. EuroDry had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 12.94%.

Shares of NASDAQ EDRY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.89. The stock had a trading volume of 372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88 and a beta of -0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.60. EuroDry has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.74.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EDRY shares. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EuroDry in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised EuroDry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of EuroDry in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

