Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Set at $90.00 by KeyCorp

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) has been given a $90.00 target price by research analysts at KeyCorp in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 62.48% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ETSY. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 target price on Etsy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush set a $64.00 price objective on Etsy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Etsy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Etsy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Etsy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

ETSY stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.39. 150,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,199. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 90.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.92. Etsy has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $73.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $181.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.28 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Etsy will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Goyal Kruti Patel sold 4,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $278,409.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 13,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $830,984.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,829.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,364 shares of company stock valued at $1,758,788. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 267.7% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 82.3% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

