E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Trading Down 6.2%

E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)’s stock price was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.66 and last traded at $43.20, approximately 3,913,982 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,537,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.08.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ETFC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James set a $57.00 target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Compass Point set a $52.00 target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.79.

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.35.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. E*TRADE Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.40%.

E*TRADE Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 41,322 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $1,988,827.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,061.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 519,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,161,000 after buying an additional 186,487 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,557,000. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

