ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MRRL) Stock Price Up 0.8%

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MRRL) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.84 and last traded at $12.83, approximately 825 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 208,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.33.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.