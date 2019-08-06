Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.95.
Several equities analysts recently commented on EL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $188.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.
In other Estee Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 33,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.42, for a total value of $5,544,077.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,753,247.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ronald S. Foundation Lauder sold 27,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.07, for a total value of $4,649,558.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,801 shares in the company, valued at $15,838,403.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,994 shares of company stock worth $30,059,854. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $5.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.56. 2,127,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,387. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.69. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $121.47 and a 12-month high of $194.74.
About Estee Lauder Companies
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.