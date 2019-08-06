Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.95.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $188.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 33,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.42, for a total value of $5,544,077.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,753,247.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ronald S. Foundation Lauder sold 27,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.07, for a total value of $4,649,558.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,801 shares in the company, valued at $15,838,403.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,994 shares of company stock worth $30,059,854. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 16,105 shares during the last quarter. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $5.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.56. 2,127,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,387. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.69. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $121.47 and a 12-month high of $194.74.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

