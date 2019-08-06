Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Shares of Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 37000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Separately, Fundamental Research reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Eskay Mining in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Get Eskay Mining alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08.

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, nickel, cobalt, and copper, as well as precious and base metal deposits. The company holds an 80% interest in the St.

Featured Article: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eskay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eskay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.