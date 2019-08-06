Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $8,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,584,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,983,823,000 after acquiring an additional 632,328 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 23.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,314,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,656,000 after acquiring an additional 250,921 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Equinix by 24.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 628,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,675,000 after acquiring an additional 122,286 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 10.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,219,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,610,000 after acquiring an additional 112,564 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 11.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,046,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,229,000 after acquiring an additional 109,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.87, for a total value of $613,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,462.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.88, for a total transaction of $97,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,784. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQIX has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Argus started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $505.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.21.

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $513.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,491. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $509.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73. Equinix Inc has a 52 week low of $335.29 and a 52 week high of $533.08.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($3.45). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 20.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $2.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $9.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.56%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

