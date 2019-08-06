EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,656 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 140,050 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 18,726 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on EOG Resources from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

Shares of EOG stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,759,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.10. The firm has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. EOG Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $78.80 and a 12-month high of $133.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 16.25%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.