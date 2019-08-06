Enviro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTN) Trading Up 92.5%

Enviro Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:EVTN) was up 92.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, approximately 487 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 9,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04.

About Enviro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTN)

Enviro Technologies, Inc provides environmental and industrial separation technology. The company develops, manufactures, sells, and rents its patented technology, the Voraxial Separator, which is a continuous flow turbo machine that separates liquid/liquid, liquid/solid, or liquid/liquid/solid fluid mixtures with distinct specific gravities.

