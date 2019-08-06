Entergy Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.91 (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.91 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th.

Entergy has increased its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Entergy has a dividend payout ratio of 56.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Entergy to earn $5.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.7%.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $104.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.73. Entergy has a 1 year low of $78.99 and a 1 year high of $107.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.20.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Phillip R. May, Jr. sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $842,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,158. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Leo P. Denault sold 44,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $4,317,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,320 shares of company stock valued at $15,683,350. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Entergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Macquarie set a $100.00 price target on Entergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Entergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

