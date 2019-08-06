Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENTG. Citigroup set a $45.00 price target on Entegris and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Entegris from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Entegris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ENTG stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $40.47. The company had a trading volume of 940,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,692. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.70. Entegris has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $45.12.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.02 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 25,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,168,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory Bryan Marshall sold 13,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $522,253.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,032.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,276 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,754. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Entegris by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Entegris by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,638,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,601,000 after acquiring an additional 57,199 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Entegris by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Entegris by 149.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,740,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,124,000 after acquiring an additional 953,373 shares during the period.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

