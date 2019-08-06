EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Receives $15.06 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.06.

ENLC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of ENLC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.46. 22,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,914,600. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -119.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $17.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a $0.283 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is -1,614.29%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the first quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 48.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

