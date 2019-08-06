Emis Group (LON:EMIS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emis Group Plc (LON:EMIS)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $1,190.00. Emis Group shares last traded at $1,202.00, with a volume of 31,786 shares.

Separately, Numis Securities cut shares of Emis Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

The company has a market cap of $761.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,205.96.

In related news, insider Andy Thorburn purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,207 ($15.77) per share, for a total transaction of £60,350 ($78,857.96). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,041 shares of company stock worth $6,080,849.

Emis Group Company Profile (LON:EMIS)

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare software, information technology, and related services for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Primary, Community & Acute Care; Community Pharmacy; Specialist & Care; and Patient. The company offers clinical management systems that hold patient records for healthcare providers and commissioners; dispensary pharmacy management software for the community pharmacy market; and Egton non-clinical software for health and social care.

