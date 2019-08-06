Elrond 1-Day Volume Tops $28.64 Million (ERD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Elrond token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, Bilaxy, Dcoin and Binance. Elrond has a market capitalization of $19.52 million and approximately $28.64 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Elrond has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00241753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.27 or 0.01280127 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00021193 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00098278 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond was first traded on March 16th, 2019. Elrond's total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,065,416,547 tokens. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork. Elrond's official website is elrond.com. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Binance, Bilaxy and Dcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

