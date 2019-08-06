Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $38.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.46 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 8.19%.

Ellington Financial stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,026. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $512.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 70.32, a current ratio of 70.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 119.15%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

